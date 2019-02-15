Investigators looking into Hardee's fire
MEXICO, Mo. — The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a fire at 1:19 a.m. Friday at the Hardee’s on the 700 block of W. Jackson Street.
The responders saw flames coming from the exhaust vents on the roof. Upon entering the building, they found the fire in the office area, and it was spreading to the ceiling above.
The fire was extinguished, but the office-area and the rest of the building suffered severe heat, smoke and fire damage.
Investigators from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office are working with MPSD to determine the cause of the fire.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.
