Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17

2 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos has unequivocally established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based military unit, the clearest link yet published by the team to the involvement of Russian military in the deadly missile strike.

Prosecutors said they have presented their findings to Moscow and are seeking answers, but so far have not received a response. The international team running the criminal investigation appealed for help from witnesses who can testify about the involvement of the Russian military's 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the city of Kursk.

Russia has always denied involvement in the downing of the jet.

Dutch prosecutor Fred Westerbeke said the Joint Investigation Team, or JIT, is not yet ready to name suspects, but added: "I can say that we are now entering the ... last phase of the investigation. When we will be ready, it' is not possible to say at the moment because there is still a lot of work to do."

The Boeing 777 passenger jet was headed from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed.

Prosecutors said in 2016 that the plane was shot down by a Buk missile fired from territory controlled by Russia-backed rebels, using a mobile launcher trucked in from Russia and hastily returned there. Thursday's presentation went a step further by identifying the exact unit allegedly involved and more details of the rocket involved.

Investigators now say that their careful analysis of video and photos from social media and analysis of parts of the rocket found at the crash scene traced its journey into Ukraine and had given them a "fingerprint" identifying the rocket and where it came from.

"All findings from this forensic investigation confirm the earlier conclusion of the JIT that Flight MH 17 was shot down by 9M38 series missile," said Jennifer Hurst of the Australian Federal Police.

Ultimately, any suspects identified and charged will be prosecuted in Dutch courts — if they can be arrested and brought to trial.

Of the 298 people killed, 196 were Dutch, 42 Malaysian and 27 were Australians. Among more than 30 nationalities killed was a joint Dutch American citizen.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok welcomed the newly released findings.

"This is an important piece of the puzzle," Blok said. "I am very impressed by the evidence that has been collected."

More News

Grid
List

A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
A Brighter Tomorrow: Columbia nurse self-discovers new ways to stay positive
BOONVILLE – An MU Health nurse has found new ways to enjoy life during the past six months. Julie... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:58:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back
COLUMBIA– While many local businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, one organization has prospered. The Love Seat Furniture... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are currently involved in a standoff with an... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:28:31 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Fujiko Izakaya pop-up will return to Barred Owl on Monday
Fujiko Izakaya pop-up will return to Barred Owl on Monday
COLUMBIA - Fujiko Izakaya will offer curbside takeaway Monday at its first pop-up since March. The... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:05:35 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

One dead after motorcycle crash Friday night
One dead after motorcycle crash Friday night
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left the driver of a motorcycle... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri passes 100,000 cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri passes 100,000 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Eldon man charged with murder after homicide investigation
Eldon man charged with murder after homicide investigation
MILLER COUNTY - A man faces criminal charges one week after his arrest in connection to a woman’s death in... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:04:00 PM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state
Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:17:19 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

26 people have been killed and dozens more are missing as fires ravage the West Coast
26 people have been killed and dozens more are missing as fires ravage the West Coast
(CNN) -- The West Coast's deadly wildfires have blanketed swaths of it with unhealthy smoke, complicating efforts to fight the... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:37:00 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:00:00 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

Oregon officials preparing for 'mass fatality incident' as fast-moving wildfires threaten to merge
Oregon officials preparing for 'mass fatality incident' as fast-moving wildfires threaten to merge
(CNN) -- Firefighters in Oregon are racing to slow down two wildfires from merging into a single inferno Friday after... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 12 2020 Sep 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020 6:00:00 AM CDT September 12, 2020 in News

DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from medical... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:08:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

CPS will offer more tech support next week
CPS will offer more tech support next week
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will continue to offer tech support for families next week. According to a tweet from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week Three of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Southern Boone County Eagles travelling... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:39:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
High school football game scores from mid-Missouri are listed below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:39:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

North Callaway football game canceled
North Callaway football game canceled
KINGDOM CITY- North Callaway's football game has been canceled Friday night following the death of a student-athlete, according to North... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:20:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season
Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season
COLUMBIA- Mizzou Athletics announced no tailgating for the 2020 football season Friday in an email to fans. The emails... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 4:45:29 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri
HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri
MISSOURI- The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they would allocate almost $27 million to Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 64°
3am 63°
4am 62°
5am 61°