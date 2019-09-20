Investigators say Man Ran Drug Ring from St. Joseph Cell

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City man is accused of running a drug ring from his prison cell in St. Joseph. Jeffery E. Morgan was an inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center. Authorities say he would call his girlfriend and instruct her to sell Ecstacy pills and crack cocaine. Morgan was in prison for drug trafficking. He was serving 120 days of "shock time" on a seven-year sentence. Morgan was arrested this week as part of an alleged 18-person drug ring. Investigators say they used an undercover police detective, who bought drugs from the defendants. The other defendants include Morgan's girlfriend, Nicole Wyatt.