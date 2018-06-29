Investigators search GOP baseball practice shooters Illinois home

BELLEVILLE, Illinois - Investigators are searching through the Belleville, Illinois home of the GOP baseball practice shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, Wednesday.

Hodgkinson opened fire on congressional members and aides, during a practice for a charity baseball game Wednesday. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were injured during the shooting, before Hodgkinson was killed by security.

Details of a history of police run-ins and various legal issues began to surface Wednesday evening. Police reports reveal arrests for battery, resisting arrest and drunk driving. However, reports show has not been involved in any legal cases since 2011.

Many have speculated the attack was spurred by Hodgkinson's political beliefs, which he was very vocal about. He often wrote in to local newspapers talking about his negative view of GOP policies.

He was also a member of numerous political groups on Facebook, including one called "Terminate the Republican Party."

Some who knew him, have spoken out, stating he was "not evil."

Hodgkinson operated an home inspection company from his Belleville, prior to being in D.C.