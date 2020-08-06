Investigators Still Have No Cause for Brookside Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said Friday it still doesn't know the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Brookside Apartments May 27. According to both Fire Battalion Chief James Weaver and Craig Holloway of the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, and Firearms in Jefferson City, the case is still ongoing. Neither department could give any information about leads it might have.

Brookside agreed to lease rooms from Stephens College for residents who would not be able to move in on the scheduled date. Brookside Apartments declined to comment Friday, but a resident said he will be living in a Stephens College dorm until his place is ready. He said he was told this would be sometime in mid-October.