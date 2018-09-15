Investigators Trying To Determine Cause Of Fire

AP-MO--Apartment Fire,0067Eight residents flee apartment fire ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that has left eight St. Louis apartment dwellers without a place to live. The fire broke out around 7:30 this morning in the Tower Grove East neighborhood (in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue) on the city's south side. No one was hurt. Fire officials believe the blaze began in the basement. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-12-07 1027CDT