Investment Executive Gives $1.5M to Grow Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Retired investment executive Rex Sinquefield has given an additional $1.5 million to a political group that has backed efforts to cut Missouri's income tax.

Grow Missouri Treasurer Aaron Willard says the latest donation from Sinquefield will help the group develop a new round of issues to support now that the Republican-led Legislature has enacted an income tax cut.

Sinquefield contributed about $1.8 million to Grow Missouri last year.

Willard says Grow Missouri may help support a Sinquefield-backed ballot measure limiting teacher tenure and basing teacher employment on student achievement.

He says the group may also support a ballot measure establishing a right to farm, as well as future issues focused on making government more efficient and improving the state's economy.

(Editor's Note: Additional reporting done by James Packard, KOMU 8 News Digital Producer)