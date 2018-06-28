Iowa Closes Another I-29 Stretch

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - Iowa officials have now closed off a stretch off southbound Interstate 29 in southwest Iowa because of flooding on the Missouri River.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the portion south of Exit 10 at Iowa Highway 2 closed Wednesday afternoon. It was to close Wednesday morning, but was delayed. The closure runs south to U.S. Highway 136 in Rock Port, Mo., a distance of about 30 miles.

Northbound traffic on I-29 is open between Rock Port and Iowa Exit 10.

Officials in both Iowa and Missouri are monitoring the situation and say the northbound side will be kept open as long as possible for local and emergency traffic. Other traffic is urged to

find an alternate route.