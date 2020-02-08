Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay

4 days 59 minutes ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:22:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucus on Tuesday.

The data, made public for the first time nearly 24 hours after voting concluded, reflected the results of 62% of precincts in the state.

While campaigns were eager to spin the results to their advantage, there was little immediate indication that the incomplete results eased the confusion and concern that loomed over the opening contest of the Democrats 2020 presidential primary season.

It was unclear when Iowa's full results would be released.

During a private conference call with campaigns earlier in the day, state party chairman Troy Price declined to answer pointed questions about the specific timeline -- even whether it would be a matter of days or weeks.

"We have been working data and night to make sure these results are accurate," Price said at a subsequent press conference.

The leading candidates pressed on in next-up New Hampshire, which votes in just seven days, as billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg sensed opportunity, vowing to double his already massive advertising campaign and expand his sprawling staff focused on a series of delegate-rich states voting next month.

The party's caucus crisis was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner. Instead, after a buildup that featured seven rounds of debates, nearly $1 billion spent nationwide and a year of political jockeying, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted "first" status.

Iowa marked the first contest in a primary season that will span all 50 states and several U.S. territories, ending at the party's national convention in mid-July.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was "feeling good" about her performance in Iowa but questioned the state party's plans to release partial results.

"I just don't understand what that means, at least half of the data. I think they ought to get it together and release all the data," she said.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign told supporters that its internal monitoring showed him in the lead with nearly half the vote in. Sanders himself said late Monday, "Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, essentially declared an Iowa victory.

"So we don't know all the results, but we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation," he said before leaving Iowa. "By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he was "feeling good" and predicted the results would be close.

The party told campaigns Tuesday that the problem was a result of a "coding issue in the reporting system" that it said had since been fixed. It said it had verified the accuracy of the collected data and said the problem was not a result of "a hack or an intrusion."

A Biden campaign representative objected to the party's plan to release partial results before checking them against paper records, saying in the conference call that the plan didn't address "growing reports" about problems on caucus night, such as precinct captains unable to get through on the phone to report results.

"The stories and the problems are just multiplying so presumably you're going to have some way of addressing that and explaining to us as you release these partial results why you're comfortable," Biden campaign attorney Dana Remus said. "You need to have enough transparency that other people feel comfortable about it now and we're just not there right now."

Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver thanked party officials, and encouraged other campaigns not to undermine the party.

"Folks who are just trying to delay the return of this because of their relative positioning in the results last night, I think that's a bit disingenuous," Weaver said.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party reported three sets of results: a tally of caucusgoers' initial candidate preference; vote totals from the "final alignment" after supporters of lower-ranking candidates were able to make a second choice, and the total number of State Delegate Equivalents each candidate received.

The Associated Press will declare a winner based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins, which has been the traditional standard.

Early polling had suggested Sanders entered the night with a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates — Sanders, Biden, Warren and Buttigieg — was positioned to score a victory. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, was also in the running, while outsider candidates including entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard lagged behind.

Sensing opportunity amid the chaos, Bloomberg's campaign announced plans to double its national television advertising spending — which has already exceeded $100 million — as it expands its paid staff to more than 2,000 people.

Bloomberg is looking to next month, having decided to bypass Iowa's contest and the three other states voting this month in favor of the delegate-rich states in March.

"After more than a year of this primary, the field is as unsettled as ever," Bloomberg spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. "No one has made the sale or even come close to it. Meanwhile, Mike is taking the fight to Trump every day, doubling down on the national campaign strategy we've been running from the beginning."

Beyond 2020, the debacle invited fresh criticism about Iowa caucuses, a complicated set of political meetings staged in a state that is whiter and older than the Democratic Party. Many used the moment to question whether it was a quaint political tradition whose time had passed.

The party has tried to accommodate critics before, this year by promising to report three different data points about voters' preferences, presumably improving transparency. But the new system created new headaches.

"I think Iowa is a dumpster fire," said Dick Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator and longtime Biden supporter, who served as an Iowa precinct captain for Biden on Monday.

More News

Grid
List

Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PLATTE COUNTY (AP) - A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband.... More >>
21 minutes ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver who caused a crash that killed three people plead guilty in an Indiana courtroom on... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 4:12:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against the Hallsville man who crashed his pickup truck into a Boone County deputy’s... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 3:40:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Over a thousand emergency responders train in Columbia this weekend
Over a thousand emergency responders train in Columbia this weekend
Jim Brockett, a firefighter with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, traveled over 200 miles from Branson to train... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 2:33:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

True/False countdown begins, organizers host sneak peek seminar
True/False countdown begins, organizers host sneak peek seminar
COLUMBIA - The countdown for the annual True/False Film Fest has begun, and festival organizers hosted a question and answer... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:48:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Three people arrested after drug investigation in Callaway
Three people arrested after drug investigation in Callaway
CALWOOD - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a drug investigation in the Calwood area on Friday... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:43:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
SPRINGFIELD - Authorities in southwestern Missouri say a man on the side of a rural highway near Springfield has been... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:09:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Fulton hosts disc golf tournament for local charity
Fulton hosts disc golf tournament for local charity
FULTON - Disc golfers started a chilly Saturday morning with snow under their boots and discs in their hands. ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 10:55:00 AM CST February 08, 2020 in News

CPS Announces Tonya Henry as new Derby Ridge principal
CPS Announces Tonya Henry as new Derby Ridge principal
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education has recommended Tonya Henry to serve as the principal at Derby Ridge Elementary... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 8:59:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 7:31:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski released information Friday regarding his decision not to charge the man... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:51:29 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
COLUMBIA- A legal expert is weighing the four year sentence of James Pleasant. KOMU 8 News received hundreds of comments... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
HARTSBURG - Flooding is a familiar word for many mid-Missouri farmers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
COLUMBIA - The American Heart Association sponsored a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness of heart disease and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday. Michael Anderson III, 28,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Trial date for Joseph Elledge moved to April
Trial date for Joseph Elledge moved to April
BOONE COUNTY - A trial for Joseph Elledge will be moved to April, per his request. Elledge is charged... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:06:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Lincoln University Police receives grant to purchase gear
Lincoln University Police receives grant to purchase gear
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has granted more than $700,000 to more than 100 law enforcement... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 1:45:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Columbia nightclub hosts candlelight vigil for fatal shooting victim
Columbia nightclub hosts candlelight vigil for fatal shooting victim
COLUMBIA - The Columbia community came together Friday night to mourn the lost life of Tershawn Kitchen at Vibez Lounge... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 1:30:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 34°
7pm 33°
8pm 30°
9pm 31°