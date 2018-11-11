Iowa Escapee Charged in St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) An inmate who escaped from the Iowa State Penitentiary and was captured in Missouri will go on trial next month. Robert Joseph Legendre, of Burlington, Vermont, was arrested in November of last year, after escaping from the prison a few days earlier. Police allege that Legendre assaulted two cab drivers in St. Louis while he was on the run. He was charged in Missouri with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. His trial is set for January third in St. Louis Circuit Court. Legendre was serving a 15-year-to-life sentence at the Fort Madison, Iowa, prison for beating a Las Vegas cabby unconscious with a hammer in a 1996 robbery, then setting his taxi on fire.