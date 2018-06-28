Iowa Guard members returning from Missouri flood mission

HIGH RIDGE (AP) — The Iowa National Guard says about 45 of its troops are returning from their mission to help flood victims in Missouri.

The Guard announced Dec. 31 that the troops would travel in 20 vehicles to High Ridge, Missouri, to provide water purification and other services. They're scheduled to return Wednesday afternoon to the Armed Forces Readiness Center in Cedar Rapids and to Camp Dodge in Johnston. The Iowa Guard members are based in Johnston, Cedar Rapids and Oelwein.

The state of Missouri requested the help after a treatment plant was contaminated by flooding. The plant serves about 6,500 customers in High Ridge and Murphy, Missouri.