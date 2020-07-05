Iowa man arrested for child sex crimes in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County prosecutor charged David Dodds, 58, from Corydon, Iowa with five felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years of age, according to a statement from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

Dodds is a registered sex offender in Iowa, according to the statement.

Dodds was extradited from Iowa to the Callaway County Jail on July 2, according to the statement. He remains in custody without bond,

The investigation was started by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in March upon learning of Dodd's contact with a child victim in the county.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.