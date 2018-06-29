Iowa Man Arrested for Three Missouri Burglaries

EDINA (AP) - An Iowa man is suspected of burglaries in three northeast Missouri counties.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that 22-year-old Lee Alanis of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is charged with second-degree burglary for a crime on Wednesday in rural Knox County.

Authorities suspect he is also responsible for burglaries earlier in the day in Lewis and Marion counties.

A homeowner near Ewing called the Knox County Sheriff's Department after finding a man in his home. The suspect got away in a Honda, but the homeowner was able to get the license plate number. Authorities arrested the suspect within minutes.

Deputies say they recovered guns, jewelry and cash.

Alanis is jailed on $25,000 cash-only bond.