Iowa Man Arrested in Moberly for Sexual Assault of Adopted Child

MOBERLY - A man was arrested in Randolph County and is facing second degree sexual assault of his adopted 6-year-old daughter.

Gregory Stanley Tolson, Sr. of Polk County, Iowa, faces a Class B felony if convicted and could face up to 25 years in prison.

The case was reported on June 6 from a referral by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Tolson, 58, was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center without bond and is awaiting pick up from Iowa authorities.