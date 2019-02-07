Iowa sex offender sentenced to 15 years in case that started in Boone County

JEFFERSON CITY - An Iowa sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Monday in a child sexual exploitation case connected to Boone County.

John Lundberg, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.

Lundberg responded to an online ad posted by an undercover Boone County Sheriff's Department detective in 2017. The ad was meant to find potential sexual predators.

The detective posed as a mother offering her 13-year-old daughter for sex and also posed as the daughter. Lundberg talked with the "teenager" through text messages.

Lundberg admitted he sent the "daughter" sexually explicit photos and videos of himself.

He encouraged the "daughter" to send nude photos, according to a press release from federal prosecutors.

Lundberg also described himself as "a fan of incest," in an email to the undercover detective. He claimed he sexually molested his 8-year-old niece and also had sex with her when she was 12 years old.

Lundberg was previously convicted of enticement of a minor for indecent purposes when he responded to another undercover operation via a Craigslist ad in 2017.