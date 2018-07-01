iPad Video Becomes Key to Latest George Zimmerman Case

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida are focusing on a broken iPad in their investigation of a domestic dispute between George Zimmerman and his estranged wife.Without video from the iPad or some other piece of independent evidence, legal experts say it will be hard to build a case because Shellie Zimmerman changed her story about her husband threatening her with a gun and decided not to press charges.

Police in Lake Mary said Tuesday they were confident they would be able to get video from Shellie Zimmerman's broken iPad, and the evidence will help them determine if charges should be filed.

Lake Mary is southwest of Sanford, where George Zimmerman fatally shot unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin last year. He was acquitted in July of all charges in the shooting.