Ipods Useful Even in College

Scott Wittenborn's a senior history major who's taking a Spanish requirement to graduate in December. Then, his professor handed him an ipod this semester.

"The first thing I did when I got home was put all my music on so that I could listen to it," Wittenborn said.

But, he's also excited to see how it helps him learn Spanish.

"It's, I think, going to be a neat opportunity."

His Spanish professor, Jaquelyn Sandone, agreed. It's the second semester she's testing the program in her class, one of two Spanish classes using it this winter.

"I think it does add a lot to the class," she said.

Students can upload audio and text files for on-the-go learning. They can also record themselves and send the recording via email to their professors.

"I have a lot better idea of where they are with oral production throughout the semester," Sandone explained.

And, Sandone's students can hear what she thinks about their efforts from the comfort of their homes.

"I really think that'll help us because, normally, we're just saying words and have no idea how to say them," added Wittenborn.

MU is one of only a handful of schools across the nation trying out ipods, but that may change.

"There's a lot of interest among language teachers in using ipods in the classroom," said Sandone.

And, MU's language department is trying to find ways to keep them.

"We're looking at what our options are going to be in the future, what a cost effective way would be for students to purchase these," Sandone said.

Wittenborn thinks it will be worth it, even if he has to buy his, "as long as they gave us a discounted price and we used it more than just one semester."

An ipod and microphone cost about $240.