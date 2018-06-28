Iraq Vets Protest at Black Expo

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- About 90 Iraq war veterans protest outside the convention center in St. Louis, saying war is not a game. They were protesting a military simulation game yesterday, that was set up by Army recruiters at the Missouri Black Expo. The group, called the Iraq Veterans Against the War, says recruits may not realize what they're getting into when they enlist. They say recruits may face repeated deployment in war zones and difficulty accessing benefits when they return to the United States. Military recruiters at the event declined to comment.