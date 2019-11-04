Iron Tiger Tattoo celebrates 20 year anniversary

COLUMBIA - Iron Tiger Tattoo is hosting a tattoo event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd, to celebrate 20 years of business.

The event theme is Dia De Los Muertos. Shop owner Gabe Garcia said the event is meant to honor family members and loved ones who have passed.

The theme is personal for Garcia. For him, the event is also honoring his family's heritage and a commemoration of some of his biggest inspirations.

Garcia is also celebrating 10 years of owning the business. He said the city of Columbia makes it easy for him and his staff to continue the shop's legacy.

"We love being in a college town," Garcia said. "There's a certain amount of chaos to it that I love..it's just beautiful."

Guest tattooers, Mexican food, and more will be featured at the tattoo shop. Multiple designs can be selected from flash sheets and artist walk-up books.

