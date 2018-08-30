"Irreplaceable" photo stolen from iconic pizza joint in Fulton

FULTON – The owner of a pizza restaurant in Fulton discovered Wednesday morning a special photo was stolen from his business. He said it has no monetary value, but just can’t be replaced.

Brian Atkins, the owner of Brooklyn Pizza, is a native of Brooklyn, New York. He said the 1940's photo of the borough's train and trolley system helped bring a piece of his home to his small-town restaurant.

“It was just something I really liked, and had it on display. It was home. I never thought or worried about it being stolen,” Atkins said.

He said the photo was most likely taken Tuesday evening, while the restaurant was still open.

The photo was given to Atkins as a gift about five years ago, not long after he opened the restaurant.

Janet Martin, who has worked at the restaurant since it's opening six years ago, said Atkins is one of the nicest guys she knows, and she was shocked to hear someone stole the photo.

“That, to him, is very important, and when someone just comes and takes it, you’re taking part of him away,” she said. “That is wrong, and I hope someone knows where it is.”

Atkins said he posted a copy of the missing photo on Facebook and was overwhelmed with the support from friends and customers.

Garry Vaught, who owns a restaurant just down the road from Brooklyn Pizza, said it's uncommon, and a little unsettling, for things to get stolen in the area.

“It’s very unusual for this to happen here. If they’re willing to take things off the wall, they’re probably willing to break into a car,” he said.

Atkins said he still doesn’t have a lead on where his photo is, but he just wants this piece of his hometown back in his restaurant.