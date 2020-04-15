IRS launches website tool for stimulus checks

11 hours 6 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 12:05:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The IRS launched a "Get My Payment" tool on its website to help online applicants with the Economic Impact Payments.

The website tool will allow people to provide direct deposit information and gives payment dates, according to a news release.

An initial round of more than 80 million stimulus checks started rolling out over the weekend and throughout this week. The new tool was implemented to help address common questions.

The tool will show the projected date of when you will receive your deposit or check, according to the release.

"Get My Payment also allows people a chance to provide their bank information. People who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return will be able to input information to receive the payment by direct deposit into their bank account, expediting receipt," according to the release.

The tool is updated once a day and will usually occur overnight.

The IRS urges taxpayers to only use "Get My Payment" once a day given the large number of people receiving Economic Impact Payments.

A Spanish version of "Get My Payment" is expected in a few weeks.

People who have already filed their tax returns can use the feature to see the payment amount, scheduled delivery date by direct deposit or paper check and if a payment hasn’t been scheduled. They will need to enter basic information including: social security number, date of birth, and mailing address used on their tax return.

The new web tool is available only on IRS.gov, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.

The tool cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery.  

The release reminds people to go directly and solely to IRS.gov for official information.

    More News

    Grid
    List

    Columbia offering "forgivable" loans for struggling small businesses
    Columbia offering "forgivable" loans for struggling small businesses
    COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering forgivable loans to small businesses struggling due to COVID-19. The city's... More >>
    1 hour ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi's
    Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi's
    MOBERLY - An anonymous man handed out money through out Moberly on Wednesday afternoon. Karma Smith, who is on... More >>
    2 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:04:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
    Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
    BRANSON — Silver Dollar City has announced it is preparing to lay off 257 workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
    2 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri
    To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri
    COLUMBIA — The Missouri Alcohol and Tobacco Control lifted the restriction on selling to-go alcoholic drinks Tuesday night. But... More >>
    4 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    COVID-19 Town Hall: Weddings and events during the pandemic
    COVID-19 Town Hall: Weddings and events during the pandemic
    KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a Columbia event planner about the challenges to holding events and weddings during the... More >>
    4 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases
    Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases
    CALIFORNIA, MO - On Wednesday morning, Burgers' Smokehouse closed their California, Mo. location after two more employees tested positive for... More >>
    5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:07:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
    United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
    COLE COUNTY - United Way of Central Missouri introduced a new helpline for people in Jefferson City and Cole County... More >>
    5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay
    From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay
    COLUMBIA – Doctors are seeing a major uptick in virtual visits for routine care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts... More >>
    5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
    This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
    CNN - More than 90% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the... More >>
    5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:36:44 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
    Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
    JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November... More >>
    6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:55:14 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    Mental health strains veterans in pandemic
    Mental health strains veterans in pandemic
    NASHVILLE, TN ( WSMV ) -- Having to stay inside to stop the spread of Coronavirus can take its toll... More >>
    6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:38:06 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

    Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant
    Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant
    JEFFERSON CITY - The first Alternate Care Site in Missouri opened on Wednesday at a converted hotel in Florissant, MO.... More >>
    6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in Top Stories

    Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs
    Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs
    JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Missouri will receive millions to help with the impact of COVID-19... More >>
    6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows
    LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows
    COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too. ... More >>
    6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off
    JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off
    COLUMBIA - JobFinders Employment Service is currently hiring employees in Mexico, Fulton, Columbia, Jefferson City and other areas in mid-Missouri.... More >>
    8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:41:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
    MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
    COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
    8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd
    CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd
    COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department found human remains near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday. An... More >>
    9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

    Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.
    Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.
    COLUMBIA - Former Kansas City councilwoman Alissia Canady announced her formal candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. “Missouri is... More >>
    9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:12:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
    Next Page
    Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
    Interactive Radar
    Columbia, MO
    Broken Clouds 40°
    Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
    View 1 active weather alert
    12am 39°
    1am 39°
    2am 39°
    3am 39°