IRS launches website tool for stimulus checks

COLUMBIA - The IRS launched a "Get My Payment" tool on its website to help online applicants with the Economic Impact Payments.

The website tool will allow people to provide direct deposit information and gives payment dates, according to a news release.

An initial round of more than 80 million stimulus checks started rolling out over the weekend and throughout this week. The new tool was implemented to help address common questions.

The tool will show the projected date of when you will receive your deposit or check, according to the release.

"Get My Payment also allows people a chance to provide their bank information. People who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return will be able to input information to receive the payment by direct deposit into their bank account, expediting receipt," according to the release.

The tool is updated once a day and will usually occur overnight.

The IRS urges taxpayers to only use "Get My Payment" once a day given the large number of people receiving Economic Impact Payments.

A Spanish version of "Get My Payment" is expected in a few weeks.

People who have already filed their tax returns can use the feature to see the payment amount, scheduled delivery date by direct deposit or paper check and if a payment hasn’t been scheduled. They will need to enter basic information including: social security number, date of birth, and mailing address used on their tax return.

The new web tool is available only on IRS.gov, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.

The tool cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery.

The release reminds people to go directly and solely to IRS.gov for official information.