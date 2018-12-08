IRS service center in Kansas City survives national cuts

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service center in Kansas City will be one of only two national IRS processing centers left after another reduction in centers across the country.

The IRS announced this week that a center in Covington, Kentucky will close in 2019. One in Fresno, California will close in 2021 and one in Austin, Texas, will close in 2024.

The Kansas City center, which employs about 4,600 people, will continue to process Form 1040 paper filings. A center in Ogden, Utah will process business filings.

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said budget cuts and growth in electronic filings contributed to the closings.

The Kansas City Star reported the IRS began consolidating its processing centers in 2003, merging 10 locations into the five operating today.