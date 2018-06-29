Irwin's Lawyer Postpones News Conference

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The lawyer for the family of a missing Kansas City baby has postponed a news conference because the family and people working on their behalf are "exhausted." Cyndy Short, attorney for Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, said in an emailed statement that she is postponing all appointments in Kansas City for Thursday and Friday until next week.

Short's office on Wednesday announced plans to allow photojournalists to walk through the home where the 10-month-old baby, Lisa Irwin, was reported missing Oct. 4. She also had planned a news conference afterward.

Police have said there are no suspects in the disappearance. Short said the last few weeks have been exhausting to people working on behalf of the Irwin family, as well as for Lisa's parents and their friends.