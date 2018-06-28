Islam Awareness Week Kicks Off On MU Campus

COLUMBIA - Islam Awareness Week began Monday, and one Missouri student organization kicked off a week of recognition with a panel discussion.



The Muslim Student Organization (MSO) at MU has a series of events planned to commemorate the week.



Night one welcomed three panelists to discuss Muslims' portrayal in the media.



Two MU professors, Dr. Robert Baum and Dr. Earnest Perry, along with Nabihah Maqbool of the Muslim Speakers Bureau of Columbia, fielded questions from a mediator and the audience.



Most of the conversation focused on how Muslims are portrayed and perceived in various media forms.



The panelists shared their thoughts on multiple issues including the Muslim image post 9/11.



"As an American, the events of 9/11 hurt me just as much as it did anybody," said MSO public relations officer Mahir Khan. "I'm proud to be a Muslim in this community, but I'm just as proud to be an American, and we just want to show that those go hand in hand."

