Islamic Center Gives Back to Celebrate Anniversary

COLUMBIA - Instead of receiving gifts, members of the Islamic Center of Central Missouri volunteered to celebrate its 30th anniversary Sunday.

More than 120 volunteers helped make meal packages to send out to impoverished nations. The packages consisted of dried vegetables, rice and soy product.

The center collaborated with the Stop Hunger Now project to facilitate the packing.

The meals will go to feed 30,000 people for international relief efforts.

Chairman of the center, Rashed Nizam, said the activity resonated with the group's religious beliefs.

"Our religious teaching is to join the good, forbid the evil. So this Stop Hunger, they are doing this job. So we are joining them strength in hand and hope that in turn different congregations, churches and synagogues, they'll follow," Nizam said.