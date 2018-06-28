Isle of Capri Pursues St. Louis Headquarters

Isle of Capri's President Tim Hinkley says every time a hurricane hits, it causes a major disruption and a loss of time. Isle of Capri has $1.3 billion in revenue and would rank among the St. Louis area's 25 largest publicly traded companies. The move could bring 150 jobs to the region. However, Isle of Capri is seeking tax incentives to relocate to St. Louis County. Officials in the county say it would be inappropriate to offer incentives to a casino operator.