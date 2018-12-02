Israeli Leader Calls Iran Deal "Historic Mistake"

5 years 1 week 1 day ago Sunday, November 24 2013 Nov 24, 2013 Sunday, November 24, 2013 6:49:58 AM CST November 24, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) -- Israel's prime minister harshly condemned the international community's nuclear deal with Iran on Sunday while Western-allied Arab states in the Persian Gulf were conspicuously quiet, reflecting the jitters felt throughout the Middle East over Iran's acceptance on the global stage.

But elsewhere, many welcomed the agreement as an important first step toward curbing Iran's suspect nuclear program.

Israel and Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia have formed an unlikely alliance in their opposition to Sunday's deal, joined together by shared concerns about a nuclear-armed Iran.

While the Gulf countries remained silent in the first hours after the deal was reached in Geneva, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasted little time in criticizing it, calling it a "historic mistake" and saying he was not bound by the agreement.

Speaking to his Cabinet, Netanyahu said the world had become a "more dangerous place" as a result of the deal and reiterated a long-standing threat to use military action against Iran if needed, declaring that Israel "has the right and the duty to defend itself by itself."

Sunday's agreement is just the first stage of what is hoped to bring about a final deal ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon.

Under the deal, Iran will curb many of its nuclear activities for six months in exchange for limited and gradual relief from painful economic sanctions. The six-month period will give diplomats time to negotiate a more sweeping agreement.

The package includes freezing Iran's ability to enrich uranium at a maximum 5 percent level, which is well below the threshold for weapons-grade material and is aimed at easing Western concerns that Tehran could one day seek nuclear arms. International monitors will oversee Iran's compliance.

For Iran, keeping the enrichment program active was a critical goal. Iran's leaders view the country's ability to make nuclear fuel as a source of national pride and an essential part of nuclear self-sufficiency.

But for Israel any enrichment is unacceptable. Israel says the process of upgrading low-level enriched uranium to weapons grade is relatively simple.

It had demanded that all enrichment be halted, and that Iran's abilities to produced uranium be rolled back.

Netanyahu also called for economic sanctions to be increased, saying that any relief would make Iran less willing to compromise in the next round of talks. Israel also fears that Iran will trick the international community, much the way North Korea did in its march toward building a nuclear bomb.

"Today the world became a much more dangerous place because the most dangerous regime in the world made a significant step in obtaining the most dangerous weapons in the world," he told his Cabinet.

Israeli officials acknowledged they would have to turn their focus toward affecting the outcome of the final negotiations. Israel is not part of the Geneva talks but remains in close touch with the U.S. and other participants.

Israel feels especially threatened by Iran, given Tehran's repeated references to destroying Israel, its support for hostile militant groups on Israel's borders and its development of long-range missiles. It dismisses Iranian claims that the nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Israeli President Shimon Peres, a Nobel Peace laureate, expressed cautious optimism that Sunday's deal could change the region.

"I would like to say to the Iranian people: You are not our enemies and we are not yours. There is a possibility to solve this issue diplomatically. It is in your hands. Reject terrorism. Stop the nuclear program. Stop the development of long-range missiles," he said.

Another Nobel peace laureate, Mohammed ElBaradei, Egypt's pro-democracy leader and former director of the U.N. Nuclear watchdog agency, welcomed the deal.

In a tweet on his official account, he wrote: "After decade of failed policies, world better off w/ Iran deal. Equity, trust building, respect & dialogue R key to any conflict resolution."

The muted response in the Gulf came after the rulers of Qatar and Kuwait met Saudi King Abdullah over the weekend to discuss regional issues, foremost Iran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran's regional enmity has increasingly played out as a proxy war in Syria with both countries providing lethal support for the warring sides. Iran and Saudi Arabia also back opposing political blocs in neighboring Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia's Sunni rulers have accused Iran of funding Shiite rebellions in the Gulf countries of Yemen and Bahrain, and of whipping up fervor among the kingdom's Shiite minority.

U.S. allies in the Gulf have spent billions of dollars on beefing up their militaries with the purchase of U.S. weapons aimed at countering Iran's rising military might.

Outside of the region, countries welcomed the deal.

Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Council, called it an important step toward "providing assurances that guarantee the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program." He said it was crucial to ensure the deal is properly implemented.

Britain, one of the parties in the talks, said the U.K. and its partners will implement the deal in good faith and will look for Iran to do the same.

"This is a very important change, that it is possible to agree with Iran about these matters, that the political will from all sides has been there," Foreign Secretary William Hague told Sky News.

French President Francois Hollande, whose government was also in the negotiations, said he was committed to seeing the deal succeed.

"France will stay engaged to reach a final deal in this subject. The intermediary deal adopted overnight is a step in the right direction," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said "everyone came out a winner."

He said the agreement would help to build trust and the international inspections it calls for should remove questions about whether Iran intends to develop nuclear weapons. Lavrov said that Russia fully expects Iran to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear monitor, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran's eastern neighbor Pakistan, a declared nuclear power, said the deal "should augur well for peace and security in our region and the world at large," it said.

Iran's allies, meanwhile, lined up behind the deal.

Iraqi government spokesman Ali al-Moussawi called it a "step forward in order to solve other regional problems."

The Syrian government, which relies on Iran's support in its battle against rebels fighting to topple President Bashar Assad, also said it was proof that negotiations were the best way to resolve a conflict.

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri first to adopt fairness test against gerrymandering
Missouri first to adopt fairness test against gerrymandering
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The votes won't be cast for another four years, yet Democrats already appear likely to gain... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

America and KOMU 8 News celebrate National Mutt Day
America and KOMU 8 News celebrate National Mutt Day
COLUMBIA - Sunday is National Mutt Day in the United States. It is a day to celebrate mixed breed dogs.... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 12:18:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes
Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a Holts Summit man with child sex crimes, according to a... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 10:41:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News

35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
COLUMBIA - The 35th annual holiday home tour concludes Sunday. The event is raising money for the Missouri Symphony... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: CPD releases charges for suspect in post funeral gunfire
UPDATE: CPD releases charges for suspect in post funeral gunfire
COLUMBIA - Police released the charges Sunday for the man arrested following a shots fired incident at the funeral of... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:11:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
FULTON - Police arrested two women accused of stealing a package containing a TV off someone's porch on Saturday. ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can find Lyn Woolford at the Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 2:12:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
JEFFERSON CITY — Some Missouri legislators and public health professionals are calling for a rewrite of the state's HIV laws,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 1:41:07 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
MOBERLY - A Moberly man who was reported as missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:29:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

New church display expands meaning of mangers
New church display expands meaning of mangers
COLUMBIA - More than 300 nativity scenes covered tables at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia for the Meet Me at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 7:38:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:02:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost announced a "one-time opportunity" tenure buyout program in a Friday email for her... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:38:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Moberly police looking for missing man
Moberly police looking for missing man
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver advisory alert for an 81-year-old man with dementia Friday. According to the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
CENTRALIA – A perfect stranger started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Bowne family who lost their two-year-old son,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 4:00:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
LIBERTY (AP) — An Independence man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery and killing of a man... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 3:26:12 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A big step in the effort to lure a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 2:28:59 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local): 12:30 p.m. Scientists say... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:45:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday in the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
7pm 38°
8pm 38°
9pm 38°
10pm 37°