It's a Girl!

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--First Baby,0075 Girl is first baby born in St. Louis in 2007 ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The first St. Louis-area baby born in 2007 is Marina Nicole Rizzo. S-T-L-Today-dot-com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, says the daughter of Mike and Kim Rizzo of St. Charles was born at 12:04 yesterday morning at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in Creve Coeur. She wasn't due until later this week. Marina is the first child for the couple. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-02-07 0904EST