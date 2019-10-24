It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. rises up for a jump shot over Kansas defender Marcus Garrett during the first half of an Oct. 22, 2017, exhibition game against the Jayhawks at Sprint Center in Kansas City. Courtesy: Emil Lippe/Missourian

COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is back.

Missouri and Kansas have agreed to play one men's basketball game for each of the next six seasons beginning in the 2020-21 season, the universities announced Monday night.

The first game will be Dec. 12, 2020, at Sprint Center in Kansas City. The two teams will alternate hosting the next four games before concluding the series back at Sprint Center in 2025. Mizzou Arena will host the rivalry for the first time during the 2022-23 season and two years later in 2024. Kansas will host the first campus matchup in 2020-21 and again in 2023.

The rivals have not met in a competitive game since Kansas defeated Missouri 87-86 on February 25, 2012 during Missouri's final season in the Big 12.

The agreement does not include any of the schools' other teams.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball's best rivalries," coach Cuonzo Martin said in a press release. "I'm excited for our guys, our University and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead."

The teams played in the Showdown for Relief exhibition in 2017 at the Sprint Center, with the Jayhawks coming out on top 93-87.

“One of the best aspects of college athletics is rivalries, and we are thrilled that our fans and student-athletes will get to experience this Border Showdown rivalry once-again,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a press release from Kansas. “We have quietly sought input from fans and supporters on the renewal of this series and we believe the overriding sentiments are that this historic rivalry should resume."