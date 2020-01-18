It's Dr. Phil! Or is it?

The uncanny resemblance fools even the up-close observer.

"He looks like Dr. Phil and all the customers even notice it" said Kevin Reddy, who works at Columbia's Dana Corp. "We don't even know his actual name. We just call him Dr. Phil."

Oswald also works at Dana.

"[At] my son's basketball game and someone came up and asked me, 'Are you Dr. Phil?' And it was about 3 years ago. I was like, 'No.'"

Kim Ecklemeyer said, "He was the first person I saw when I walked through the door and I was like, 'That looks like Dr. Phil.'"

Oswald's job requires him to travel around the world. He's been flagged as "Phil" as far away as Australia.

Co-worker Tony James said, "I have to say the advice he gives is probably worse than Dr. Phil."

Ironically, Oswald is not a huge fan of Dr. Phil. In fact, he admitted he's never watched an entire broadcast. When people started stopping him, he didn't know who Dr. Phil is until he looked him up on the World Wide Web.