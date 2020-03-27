It's official: Cartwright approved as next UCF president, starts April 13

1 day 15 hours 11 minutes ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 11:37:36 AM CDT March 25, 2020 in News
By: Galen Bacharier, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA— The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Alexander Cartwright as the next president of the University of Central Florida on Wednesday, bringing an end to his time leading MU.

His start date is April 13, according to his contract with UCF.

As of the time of the board's late-morning approval, MU has not announced any plans surrounding Cartwright's departure or a transition of leadership. A UM System Board of Curators meeting was scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be largely closed, according to the agenda.

The MU chancellor was selected unanimously by UCF's Board of Trustees on Friday. As president, Cartwright will lead one of the largest public universities in the country.

The five-year contract was approved without debate by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Cartwright's base pay will be $600,000, 20% higher than the university's previous president and about 20% higher than his salary at MU.

The contract also includes potential performance bonuses, which along with deferred compensation and other perks will likely total above $1 million annually, according to the Sentinel.

As president, Cartwright will live in the university-owned Burnett House, according to his contract proposal, and will receive $50,000 for relocation-related expenses.

In his remarks to the Board of Governors prior to their vote, Cartwright praised UCF's potential to become a top-tier research institution and plans to develop the university's strategic plan in the coming years.

During the trustees' deliberations on Friday, Cartwright was praised for his steady demeanor, experience in top administrative roles and relationship with faculty and staff.

In a virtual news conference following his selection by the trustees, Cartwright thanked the MU community and recognized the UCF's frequent efforts to reach out to him.

“The more that I learned and the more times people kept coming to me, the more I started to understand what might be possible in Orlando,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright was hired at MU in 2017 and has spent his 2 1/2 years as chancellor focused on student affordability and success initiativesboosting funding and investment and other financial measures. He succeeded R. Bowen Loftin as permanent chancellor of MU after Loftin resigned in November 2015.

Upon Cartwright's selection by the Board of Trustees on Friday, UM System President Mun Choi and MU Provost Latha Ramchand wished Cartwright well "in his new endeavors at UCF" in an email to the campus community.

Cartwright's departure leaves a gap in MU leadership while campus is shut down and classes are operating 100% remotely to help block the spread of COVID-19.

He will inherit a position that has been filled by an interim since former UCF President Dale Whittaker resigned in February 2019, after it was discovered the university had been misappropriating leftover operating funds.

Cartwright was courted for the position for weeks by the university, according to the Sentinel. The late reveal of his application and speedy nomination process by drew criticism from UCF faculty and students alike, according to Knight News.

More News

Grid
List

COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sits down to talk with Marco Pantoja about the federal stimulus package the U.S. Senate passed.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
COLUMBIA - MU students will have the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
ASHLAND – On the eve of the U.S. House vote for the $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
COLUMBIA - Sunny skies brought a Columbia artist to Shelter Gardens Thursday. Cindy Scott, a live event painter, relies... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Associations representing Missouri nurses reach out to Governor for COVID-19 needs
Associations representing Missouri nurses reach out to Governor for COVID-19 needs
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - Associations representing Missouri nurses on the front line fighting against COVID-19 are asking Governor Mike Parson... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:51:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum
Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum
COLUMBIA - While students are learning at home because of COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free nature-focused... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:37:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri unemployment claims increase tenfold
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri unemployment claims increase tenfold
COLUMBIA - More than 42,000 Missourians filed for unemployment in the last week, according to new data released Thursday by... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Medical Students prepare for call to join the front line
Medical Students prepare for call to join the front line
COLUMBIA - Medical students are now searching for ways they can assist with COVID-19, as preparations begin for a possible... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:20:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Service dogs bring comfort to ER doctors on the frontlines
Service dogs bring comfort to ER doctors on the frontlines
(CNN) -- Heroes come in all shapes and sizes -- this one just happens to have four legs and a... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:34:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

State legislature faces tough budget choices amid COVID-19 complications
State legislature faces tough budget choices amid COVID-19 complications
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly still needs to pass a budget for next fiscal year and allocate... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:24:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:57:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Choi named interim MU chancellor
Choi named interim MU chancellor
COLUMBIA - Mun Choi was appointed interim chancellor of MU Wednesday. In an email to the university community, Board... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Crocs donating its shoes to healthcare workers
Crocs donating its shoes to healthcare workers
(CNN) -- Go into most US emergency rooms, and you'll find staff wearing Crocs. Now their manufacturer has announced a... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:26:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
BELTON (AP) — The FBI said a man who was fatally injured by Missouri agents was the subject of a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:35:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - John Drage is a pastor at MU's The Rock Campus Church. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:03:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill?
What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill?
(CNN) -- Congressional lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
COLUMBIA - Stephens College announced on Wednesday it will remain closed for the rest of the spring semester because of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
3am 52°
4am 52°
5am 52°
6am 52°