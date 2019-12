J.C. Romero Joins Cardinals

JUPITER, FL -- J.C. Romero has finally joined the St. Louis Cardinals. The 35-year-old left-hander expected to sign with the Cardinals prior to last season only to end up bouncing between four organizations and six different major and minor league teams.

He says he doesn't worry about missing last season's run to the World Series title. He knows he will be counted on to get left-handed batters out, sometimes just once or twice per game.