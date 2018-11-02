J'den Cox wins U.S. Olympic Team Trials Championship Series

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Mizzou wrestler J'den Cox defeated Kyle Dake in the U.S. Team Trials Championship series on Sunday to qualify for the chance to compete for Team USA.

Cox won the first and third matches to take the best-of-three series against Cornell's Dake. Cox secured the first win with multiple takedowns late in the match and went on to win 8-1. After dropping the second match 5-3, Cox came back with a strong finish and defeated Dake 4-3.

Cox will wrestle again in Ulbaanbaatar, Mongolia on April 22-24 at the "Last Chance" World Olympic Games Qualification Tournament. If he finishes in the top three, he will qualify for the Summer Games.

If Cox does not qualify, there is one final "Last Chance" Qualification Tournament on May 6-8 in Istanbul, Turkey where the top two finishers will qualify for the games.

Should he qualify, Cox would be the second Mizzou wrestler to qualify for the Olympics, following Ben Askren in 2008.