Ja'Mari Ward earns top five finish at the NACAC Championship

QUERETARO, Mexico - Ja'Mari Ward and Roberto Vilches are both representing Mizzou at the 23 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletic Championships. Ward just finished his redshirt sophomore season at Mizzou and Vilches recently completed his debut season at Mizzou.

Ward finished in fourth place in the long jump with a jump of 7.97m.

Vilches is scheduled to compete in the high jump on Sunday at 8:05 a.m.