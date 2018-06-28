Jace Long Leads Missouri Golf to Win at Snowman Getaway

COLUMBIA — Missouri senior Jace Long continued his dominating season, tying for medalist honors and leading Missouri Golf to victory at the 2013 Washington State Snowman Getaway on Tuesday in Goodyear, AZ.

Long turned in a score of 67-72-70--209 leading the team. Long finished with a 2-under-par 70, playing his final eight holes 3-under-par to force the tie with Washington State's Michael Anderson. The victory comes as the fourth of the year for Long. He also claimed wins during the fall at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate, Golfweek Conference Challenge and the Patriot Intercollegiate.

Overall, the Tigers finished first by seven ahead of Washington State. No team at the Snowmen Getaway was ranked in Top 50. Long was the only golfer ranked in the Top 100.

Other golfers finishing in the top-10 include Emilio Cuartero and Ryan Zech.