Jack in the Box Told to Pay Missouri Man $20 million

ST. LOUIS - A jury has awarded $20.5 million to a St. Louis man who was permanently disabled in a fight in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box restaurant in St. Louis.

Thirty-five-year-old Ali Aziz suffered permanent brain damage and cannot walk or feed himself after he was beaten in June 2010. Four people were sentenced to prison for injuring Aziz.

Aziz sued Jack in the Box, contending it could have prevented the fight and did not properly train its employees. Last week, a jury awarded Aziz $25 million but reduced the award to $20.5 million, saying Aziz was partially to blame for the fight.

According to police and court documents, several people were dancing and playing music in the Jack in the Box parking lot when Aziz and his friend parked.

Aziz's friend left the vehicle and talked to a woman in the group. Soon afterwards, a fight erupted after a man waiting in the drive-through left his car and began to argue with Jones.

Aziz intervened and was knocked to the ground, where several in the group punched and kicked him in the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Jack in the Box said in a statement it might appeal the ruling, contending Aziz provoked the fight.

"This tragic event could have been avoided had the plaintiff not provoked an altercation, and the evidence supporting that fact was overwhelming," the statement said. "We're shocked and disappointed by the verdict and do not believe it was even remotely supported by the evidence."