Jackson Could be Out, Bradford Expects to Play

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams could be without injured running back Steven Jackson for next Monday night's game against the New York Giants, while quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to play despite a bruised index finger.

Those weren't the only injuries the Rams suffered in their 31-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Cornerback Ron Bartell has a fractured neck and could be out for the season and wide receiver Danny Amendola dislocated his left elbow.

Jackson ran for a 47-yard touchdown on the Rams' first play, and carried one more time for 9 yards before leaving with a strained right quadriceps. Coach Steve Spagnuolo says it's the worst injury report in his three seasons.

Also, cornerback Brandon Fletcher is day-to-day with a sprained toe and offensive tackle Jason Smith has a sprained left ankle.