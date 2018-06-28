Jackson County Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Sister-in-Law

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - The estranged husband of a southeast Missouri woman missing since June could soon be headed to prison for threatening to kill his wife's sister.

Clay Waller, of Jackson, pleaded guilty Monday to making an Internet threat against Cheryl Brennecke. Sentencing is set for Dec. 19 in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau, and Waller could get up to five years in prison.

Waller was married to 39-year-old Jacque Waller, a mother of 5-year-old triplets who was last seen June 1 near Clay Waller's house. He has been called a suspect in her disappearance, but no charges have been filed.