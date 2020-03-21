Jackson County reports first patient dead from COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY - Health Department officials announced Friday the first death of a COVID-19 patient in Eastern Jackson County.

It is with great sadness that we announce the first death of a #COVID19 patient in Eastern Jackson County. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of this individual. Out of respect to the family, we will not be providing additional details at this time. — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) March 20, 2020

According to a KSHB article, at a press conference Friday afternoon, Jackson County Health Director Bridgette Shaffer said the patient was in her late 80s. She had also not recently traveled outside the United States.

Shaffer also said at the news conference that there are eight total COVID-19 cases in the county.