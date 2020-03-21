Jackson County reports first patient dead from COVID-19

Friday, March 20 2020
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JACKSON COUNTY - Health Department officials announced Friday the first death of a COVID-19 patient in Eastern Jackson County.

According to a KSHB article, at a press conference Friday afternoon, Jackson County Health Director Bridgette Shaffer said the patient was in her late 80s. She had also not recently traveled outside the United States.

Shaffer also said at the news conference that there are eight total COVID-19 cases in the county.

