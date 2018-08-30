Jackson County sheriff seizes nearly 50 dogs

By: The Associated Press

OAK GROVE (AP) - Nearly 50 dogs have been taken from an alleged puppy mill southeast of Kansas City.

The Jackson County Sheriff's office said in a news release that investigators went to the property south of Oak Grove on Tuesday after receiving an anonymous tip.

Sheriff's officials said conditions at the home were "deplorable." All of the dogs are American Eskimos except for one Shih Tzu. A cat was also removed.

Jackson County Codes Enforcement and members of the Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also helped remove the animals.

The Great Plains SPCA said it is expecting to treat the 48 dogs rescued from the property. Some of the dogs are seriously ill.

The owner of the animals was taken to the sheriff's office headquarters. Charges are pending.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]