Jackson County Sheriff to Reveal Identify of Bones

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - The Jackson County Sheriff plans to hold a news conference Monday to reveal the identity of human remains found along a river.

Authorities began investigating in June when hikers came across a decomposed human hand while walking along the Little Blue River. Then eight days later, a shoe with a human foot inside turned up about 10 miles downstream.

The foot was taken to the county crime lab, and the hand was sent to the University of Texas for possible identification.