Jackson expected to transfer from Mizzou
COLUMBIA - Mizzou freshman forward Tray Jackson is expected to leave the program.
Jackson entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon.
He was a top-100 recruit coming into Mizzou, rated as a 4-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports.
In one season with Mizzou, Jackson played in 26 games, averaging 2.9 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Jackson joins Mario McKinney as the second member of Mizzou's 2019 recruiting class to leave the program.
