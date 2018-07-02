Jackson Injures Right Quadriceps

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, September 11 2011 Sep 11, 2011 Sunday, September 11, 2011 4:00:00 PM CDT September 11, 2011 in Football
Source: The Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson injured his right leg in the first quarter and his return was questionable.

Jackson ran for a 47-yard touchdown on the Rams' first play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, then went to the locker room. He returned in time for the Rams' next possession and had a 9-yard carry on the first play before limping off with the quadriceps injury.

Jackson was riding a bicycle on the sideline for a time.

The Rams signed quality backups Cadillac Williams and Jerious Norwood in free agency, and Williams came in for Jackson.

