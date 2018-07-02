Jackson Injures Right Quadriceps

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson injured his right leg in the first quarter and his return was questionable.

Jackson ran for a 47-yard touchdown on the Rams' first play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, then went to the locker room. He returned in time for the Rams' next possession and had a 9-yard carry on the first play before limping off with the quadriceps injury.

Jackson was riding a bicycle on the sideline for a time.

The Rams signed quality backups Cadillac Williams and Jerious Norwood in free agency, and Williams came in for Jackson.