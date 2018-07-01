Jackson Named HAAC Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week
KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist junior men's sprinter DeMarcus Jackson was voted the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Jackson won his second award in the last three weeks thanks to his efforts at the Mule Relays hosted by the University of Central Missouri. A native of Dallas, Texas, Jackson won the 100 meters with a time of 10.58 seconds to hit the NAIA "A" Qualifying Standard and was .01 off the school record. He also helped the 4x100 meter relay team to a runner-up finish with a time of 41.68.
More News
Grid
List
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
in
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
in