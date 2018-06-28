Jackson of CMU Receives HAAC Honors in Indoor Track and Field

KANSAS CITY- DeMarcus Jackson of Central Methodist was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Monday.



Jackson punched his ticket to the upcoming NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field Championships with a qualifying mark at the Knox Open in Galesburg, Ill. He posted a time of 6.86 in the 60-meter dash to take second place in the event and was just .02 seconds off of the Central Methodist school record.



Jackson will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week award, which will be announced no later than Wednesday afternoon.