Jackson Stung by Daytime Burglaries

JACKSON - Police in the southeast Missouri town of Jackson are investigating a series of daytime burglaries.

The Southeast Missourian reports that in the past three weeks, six to eight homes have been broken into

during the daytime hours. Thieves have stolen jewelry in the burglaries. Police do not have any suspects.

Police Chief James Humphreys says that the burglaries tend to happen in the middle of the day. In many cases, residents have come home from work to discover jewelry missing.