Jacksonville Jaguars Pick Missouri Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected quarterback Blaine Gabbert with the 10th pick in the NFL draft, giving the team someone to compete with inconsistent starter David Garrard.

The Jaguars gave the Washington Redskins a second-round pick to move up six spots and grab Gabbert, the Missouri standout who had been projected as a top-five pick.

Gabbert threw for 3,186 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, and had 6,800 yards and 40 touchdowns during his three year college career.

The 6-foot-4 Gabbert, the first quarterback drafted by the Jaguars since Byron Leftwich in 2003, will compete with Garrard for the starting job this fall.

It appeared the Jaguars would revamp their beleaguered defense with their first pick, but instead they decided to seek a franchise quarterback.