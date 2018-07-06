Jacque Waller's Disappearance One Year Later

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) - A year after Jacque Waller's disappearance, her family is still struggling to come to grips with the loss of the vibrant mother of young triplets.

Waller was 39 when she was last seen on June 1, 2011. Dozens of searches in southeast Missouri have failed to turn up a body, but Waller's estranged husband, Clay Waller, was charged with first-degree murder in April. Their children, now 6, live with Jacque's sister, Cheryl Brenneke.

Jacque Waller's father, Stan Rawson, told the Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/L8dcNO ) that the loss is almost too much to bear.

Clay Waller faces arraignment on Monday in Jackson. He is already serving prison time for threatening Brenneke in an online posting.