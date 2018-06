Jacquies Smith to the 2011 Lott Impact Trophy Watch List

COLUMBIA - Senior defensive lineman Jacquies Smith today was named to the 2011 Lott Impact Trophy Watch List, honoring the top collegiate defensive player in the country.

Smith is one of 42 players on the list, six of which play in the Big 12. The senior earned had five and a half sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown last season.