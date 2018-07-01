Jags Part Ways with Jackson, Scout Responsible for Gabbert

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with three front office personnel, first-year defensive end Jerome Long and first-year receiver Jerrell Jackson.

The front office dismissals by new general manager Dave Caldwell include director of player personnel Terry McDonough, the team's director of pro personnel Louis Clark and regional scout Chris Prescott.

The moves came as no surprise given that most new GMs bring in their own personnel staff after the draft.

McDonough served as former GM Gene Smith's right-hand man the past four years. He raised eyebrows last year when he challenged reporters to find a better pro down the road than Jacksonville's third-round draft pick, punter Bryan Anger. The selection was widely mocked. Seattle took quarterback Russell Wilson five picks later.

Clark was promoted in December 2011. Prescott was credited with scouting 2011 first-round pick Blaine Gabbert, who hasn't proven to be a franchise quarterback.